Members of Government’s COVID-19 Task Force have held a training workshop for Technical team members of the four national teams that are expected to resume camping.

The workshop which was held at the GFA Conference room on Wednesday August 12 is geared towards educating the team officials on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and preventing its spread whiles in camp.

The COVID-19 task force was lead by Dr. Aboagye Dacosta, Leader- Risk Communication and Social Mobilization National Response COVID 19, Dr.Evelyn Adjei Mensah, Member of the National case management team and Dr Lawrence Lamptey, a Member of the surveillance team.

GFA President, Kurt E.S. Okraku in delivering his welcome address intimated that the workshop offers a clear path for the return to football.

“As all and sundry are clamoring for the return of football, there will be the need to be in a good position to protect ourselves and that of our brothers and sisters.

“Hopefully it will start with the girls and the boys will join and hopefully we will have the fully domestic league coming back to us”, the GFA President stated.

Presentations were delivered in two forms where Dr. Aboagye Dacosta, Leader- Risk Communication and Social Mobilization National Response COVID 19 took the team officials through all the safety protocols for safe camping.

The Team Officials were also trained on Monitoring & Evaluation ,contingency Arrangements, Evaluation procedures among others.

He further established that, all protocols must be institutionalized and strictly adhered to while in camp.

Dr Lawrence Lamptey also emphasized on the need to keep surveillance having in mind the various places the players would be traveling from the camping base to various destinations.

There were demonstrations on how to wear the face mask properly, washing of hands and the need to practice personal hygiene among others.

Members of the GFA Medical team, team doctors, physiotherapists, essential service providers and welfare officers of four national teams, namely Black Satellites (U-20), Starlets (U-17), Maidens (U-17, female),Princesses (U-20, female) and Security and Safety Committees attended the workshop.

The Black Princesses(U-20) and Black Maidens (U-17) are expected to begin camping this weekend.