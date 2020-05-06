30 minutes ago

The Government of Ghana has kept its promise of donating Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to support the media as it intensifies the fight against the novel coronavirus in the country. The donation includes 5000 pieces of full set locally manufactured PPEs.

President Nana Akufo-Addo as part of the COVID-19 response programme engaged the leadership of the media comprising of the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), the Private Newspapers Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the National Media Commission (NMC).

One of the two requests made by the leadership of these media umbrella bodies was a request to support frontline media workers with PPEs.

Subsequently, the government acting through the Ministries of Health and Information has availed PPEs to be distributed to frontline media workers to assist them in their work of news reporting.

Presenting the items, to the leadership of the media on Tuesday 5th May 2020 in Accra, the Deputy Minister for Information, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei praised the media for its immense contributions especially in the fight against the novel Coronavirus and their constant education on preventive protocols.

“You have been a true partner in this campaign and we are grateful and will continue to support you in anyway we can” she said.

The Deputy Minister reiterated government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of the media even as they step out to update and educate Ghanaians in this crucial times.

The President of the Ghana Journalist Association, Affail Monney, who received the items on behalf of the leadership of the media thanked the President for fulfilling his pledge when the leadership of the media called on him at the Jubilee House last month.

” I believe this will also energize us to go the extra mile and help serve our nation to defeat this pandemic which is imparting devastatingly on all of us”, he said.

Also present was Gloria Hiadzi, who is the Executive Secretary of the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association and representatives from the National Media Commission and the GJA.