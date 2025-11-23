5 hours ago

The government has committed GH¢50 million to procure outboard motors and essential fishing gear for coastal and inland communities nationwide.

President John Dramani Mahama announced the initiative on Friday, November 21, 2025, at the National Chief Fisherman and Queen Fishmonger Conference. He described the investment as part of a broader plan to modernise and strengthen Ghana’s fisheries sector.

As part of efforts to boost maritime security, the President disclosed that the government is also acquiring two offshore patrol vessels for the Ghana Navy to enhance enforcement operations and curb illegal fishing.

Beyond equipment support, President Mahama revealed plans to construct two new fish markets—one in Dambai in the Oti Region and another for the Shama District. He added that a separate request for a similar facility in Nungua would receive favourable consideration in future government budgets.

“My administration has taken decisive steps to develop a sustainable, modern fisheries sector rooted in science, tradition, and community participation,” he said.

He noted that the investments align with the recently passed Fisheries and Aquaculture Act, 2025, which he described as landmark legislation that provides a modern framework for governance, regulation, and enforcement in the sector. The new law also harmonises Ghana’s fisheries management regime with international best practices.

President Mahama further reiterated government’s commitment to strengthening the involvement of traditional authorities in fisheries governance. He reaffirmed his pledge to formally restore the roles of chief fishermen and queen fishmongers through co-management structures and enhanced community bylaws.

“The future of Ghana’s fisheries depends on what we are committed to today,” he said, urging fishing communities to embrace responsible practices and support national efforts to eliminate illegal fishing.