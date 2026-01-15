10 hours ago

The government has intensified efforts to address congestion and unfair practices in the transport sector, following rising public complaints about vehicle shortages, long queues, and unapproved fare hikes by commercial drivers.

Speaking during the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, outlined measures being implemented to tackle the situation.

“Some transport operators thought they could engage in rent-seeking behaviour by creating artificial shortages. It is unlawful activity, and it must be addressed,” he said, emphasising that such practices would not be tolerated.

He explained that the government has directed the State Transport Corporation (STC) to return vehicles to the roads and has ordered repairs for broken-down Metro Mass Transit buses.

“A lot of work is being done to increase the fleet of Metro Mass Transit,” he added, noting that the interventions aim to ease congestion and provide commuters with more reliable and affordable transport options.

Public frustrations have been mounting, with commuters often spending hours waiting for transport during peak periods while some operators exploit the shortage by charging excessive fares.

Authorities say the ongoing measures—including fleet expansion and expedited vehicle maintenance—are part of broader efforts to improve Ghana’s public transport system and ensure efficient mobility for all citizens.