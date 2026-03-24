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Authorities are putting plans in place to maintain operations and protect livelihoods at the Damang Mine as its operating lease draws closer to its expiration date.

In a statement issued on March 24, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources confirmed that the lease held by Abosso Goldfields Limited, a subsidiary of Gold Fields Limited, is set to end on April 18, 2026, after a one-year extension.

Officials emphasised the mine’s strategic importance, noting its role in supporting export revenue, job creation, and Ghana’s overall gold production.

Rather than allow a disruption in activities, government says it is rolling out a transition framework aimed at keeping the mine active while a new operator is selected. Key priorities include securing employment for workers, maintaining existing service agreements, and restoring confidence among stakeholders.

A competitive bidding process is expected to determine the next operator, with authorities indicating that the process will favour credible investors capable of sustaining and expanding operations.

Beyond continuity, the plan also seeks to deepen Ghanaian participation in the sector, with an emphasis on increasing local ownership and long-term investment in mining assets.

The Ministry added that host communities will remain central to the process, with efforts geared toward ensuring the mine continues to deliver social and economic benefits during and after the transition.

Government maintains that the handover process will be handled with transparency and accountability, positioning the next phase of the Damang Mine’s operations to contribute even more strongly to the country’s development.