2 days ago

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mubarak, has announced a series of new measures aimed at tightening regulations on firearm ownership in Ghana, including slowing the issuance of gun licences and introducing a digital registration system.

Speaking on the *Hot Issues* programme on TV3 Ghana on Sunday, March 15, 2026, the minister explained that the firearm licensing process he inherited was too simple and prone to errors.

According to him, individuals seeking a gun licence previously only needed to submit a written request to the minister and undergo a background check before approval could be granted.

“To address these shortcomings, we have intentionally slowed the issuance of licences while we review and strengthen the process,” he said.

The minister also revealed that the Interior Ministry is working to tighten regulation of firearm importers to prevent weapons from being brought into the country and sold illegally.

He cited incidents such as the fire outbreak at Kejetia Market, where some shops were reportedly selling firearms openly in the market, an act he stressed is against the law.

As part of the proposed reforms, firearm transactions may be required to take place through approved armouries or magazines where sales can be properly monitored by the police.

“Even when a firearm is being sold, we must know who the buyer is. That level of tracking is necessary for accountability and public safety,” he stated.

The minister further highlighted challenges with the existing manual system used to manage firearm licences. Under current regulations, licences must be renewed annually, but monitoring renewals has been difficult because records are kept manually.

He explained that licences issued late in the year automatically expire on December 31, making compliance tracking complicated and sometimes resulting in inaccurate records.

According to the minister, transitioning to a digital system will enable authorities to maintain accurate data on firearm ownership and improve oversight.

He noted that the reforms form part of broader efforts by the Interior Ministry to strengthen firearm control, curb illegal sales and enhance public safety across the country.