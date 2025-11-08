10 hours ago

Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) says the government will be required to fully compensate the company if it proceeds with the termination of its revenue assurance contracts with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Ministry of Finance.

The company’s statement follows President John Dramani Mahama’s directive ordering the immediate cancellation of all agreements involving SML, the Finance Ministry, and the GRA. The directive, contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Callistus Mahama, was issued after the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) concluded an investigation into SML’s contracts.

The OSP’s findings described the SML-GRA contracts as reckless, illegal, and non-compliant with procurement procedures, further stating that the agreements offered no value for money.

Addressing journalists in Accra on Friday, November 7, 2025, SML’s solicitor, Cephas Boyuo, said the company expects compensation should the government terminate the contracts.

“As for our client, SML, if government chooses to terminate, our investment overlay is what government will have to pay us,” Boyuo stated.

He insisted that SML had operated lawfully and transparently, stressing that its contracts were beneficial to the state.

“If somebody wants the job, they can go ahead and take it, but they shouldn’t seek to tarnish SML’s image in the process. That is what we will not allow,” he added.

SML further stated that it fully cooperated with all investigations and urged the public to rely on verified facts rather than speculation when discussing the issue.

“The OSP’s press briefing was filled with insinuations, speculative remarks, assumptions, and veiled accusations rather than presenting clear facts and evidence to the Ghanaian people,” Boyuo said.