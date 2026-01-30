15 minutes ago

The government is on the brink of introducing a new nationwide tolling policy, with the final choice of a private operator expected in the coming weeks, according to Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, the minister revealed that the competitive bidding process has been whittled down to three shortlisted companies, all of which have submitted both technical and financial proposals.

“We are now at the final stage. Three entities have made it through and submitted their full proposals, and the Ministry is assessing them,” Mr Agbodza said.

He explained that the upcoming tolling system will rely entirely on digital technology, moving away from the old manual toll booths that often caused traffic congestion and delays. The new platform, he noted, will allow vehicles to pass freely while charges are processed electronically.

“This will be a fully IT-driven tolling programme — no barriers, no traffic build-up. We are aiming for what could easily become the most advanced tolling system in Africa,” he stated.

The minister assured motorists that the new toll charges would be reasonable and designed to minimise inconvenience.

“The pricing is fair and accessible to all road users,” he added.

Mr Agbodza also disclosed that the technology will not be limited to toll collection alone. Government plans to link axle load monitoring and other road management tools into the same system to help tackle overloading, which remains a major cause of road damage across the country.

“We want issues like vehicle overloading to be captured within the same digital framework to better protect our roads,” he explained.

Ghana halted traditional toll collection in 2021 following the introduction of the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-levy), a move that raised concerns about sustainable funding for road maintenance.

According to the Roads Ministry, the new tolling policy is part of a broader strategy to modernise transport infrastructure while ensuring a steady flow of revenue for maintaining and expanding the nation’s road network.