2 hours ago

The government is implementing strategic measures to consolidate Ghana’s position as Africa’s leading producer of coconut and the 12th largest producer globally, with plans to supply 10 million coconut seedlings to farmers nationwide for commercial production by the end of 202As part of the initiative, farmers are being empowered with improved seedlings and modern farming techniques to promote sustainable commercial production and value addition, aimed at securing international markets for coconut and coconut products, particularly under the Africa Growth and Opportunities Act (AGOA).

The Director of Presidential Initiatives on Agriculture and Agribusiness, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, disclosed this in Kumasi during a training programme for coconut farmers drawn from the Ashanti and Western North regions.

About 500 coconut farmers and agricultural officers participated in the training, which focused on both practical and theoretical aspects of improved coconut production. Topics covered included land preparation and soil treatment, planting techniques, pest and disease control, and other essential agronomic practices.

Participants in the training were beneficiaries of the government’s free distribution of improved coconut variety seedlings in 2025. The programme, which is the first in a series, is being organised through a collaboration between the government, Ghana EXIM Bank, and the Coconut Federation, Ghana.

The government aims to expand the total land area under coconut cultivation from the current 90,000 acres to 180,000 acres by the end of 2028. In line with this target, about three million improved coconut seedlings were distributed to some 2,000 farmers last year under the President’s Initiative on the Coconut Value Chain.

Dr Otokunor highlighted the immense economic potential of coconut, describing it as a long-term investment capable of driving wealth creation, job opportunities and rural development.

“Coconut, which we affectionately call Kube, presents a powerful opportunity for wealth creation. It is not just another crop; it is a long-term investment. Once planted and well managed, the coconut tree produces for many years and provides multiple streams of income, including oil, beverages, fibres, cosmetics, animal feed and several other by-products,” he said.

He added that every part of the coconut plant has economic value, making coconut production a complete agribusiness opportunity rather than just a farming activity.

Dr Otokunor urged farmers to ensure that government investments in the sector yield results by focusing on proper farm management and value addition to fully benefit from duty-free access to the United States market under AGOA.

The Project Manager of the Coconut Federation, Ghana, Rahman Taminu, stressed that the success of the free seedling distribution programme depends largely on farmers’ ability to apply proper production skills.

“The distribution of improved seedlings across 11 regions shows the government’s strong commitment to boosting agricultural productivity. However, the real success of this initiative lies in how well these seedlings are nurtured and sustained to ensure high survival rates and improved yields,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Project Manager of Ghana EXIM Bank, Isaac Antwi-Arko, reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to supporting farmers and strengthening the coconut export value chain.

“The mandate of Ghana EXIM Bank is to grow Ghana’s exports while reducing imports. That is why this initiative is critical. We are supporting farmers and will help establish processing factories to add value to the coconut produced by the third year of this project,” he assured.