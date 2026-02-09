36 minutes ago

The Government of Ghana is launching a comprehensive transformation programme across the nation’s transport and logistics sector, aimed at boosting sustainable economic growth and enhancing trade efficiency.

Key initiatives under the programme include the Big Push infrastructure agenda and port expansion projects, designed to improve connectivity, reduce logistics costs, and strengthen supply chains for both domestic and regional trade.

Merlyn Gaskin, Director of Research, Statistics and Information Management at the Ministry of Transport, delivered the government’s message at the investiture of the 9th Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) on behalf of the Transport Minister.

“The challenges we face today require innovative approaches and cross-sector collaboration. Government is undertaking a sustained effort to modernize transport infrastructure and services through road network rehabilitation and expansion under the Big Push agenda, railway redevelopment, port expansion and modernization, airport upgrades, and the promotion of sustainable transport systems,” Gaskin said.

He added, “As Ghana pursues sustainable economic growth, efficient logistics within an integrated transport system is crucial. I am confident that under your leadership, CILT Ghana will continue to be a trusted partner in national development and a leading voice in logistics and transport across the sub-region.”

The new President of CILT Ghana, Mohammed Saaka Dumba, outlined a vision focused on shaping transport and logistics policy, enhancing professional standards, and deepening industry collaboration to position Ghana as a regional logistics hub.

“As President, my goal is to strengthen CILT Ghana’s influence on transport and logistics policy, practice, and professionalism both locally and across Africa. Drawing on my experience in the public and private sectors, I intend to work in partnership with all stakeholders to advance this vision,” Dumba said.

He further emphasized the importance of adapting to evolving global supply chains, emerging technologies, and the increasing demands for sustainability and road safety. “Professional excellence will be a priority through enhanced training, certification, and mentorship programmes to ensure CILT remains the benchmark for industry expertise,” he added.

Outgoing CILT Ghana President, Mark Amoamah, highlighted achievements during his tenure and expressed confidence in the new 9th Governing Council.

“As we swear in the 9th Governing Council, I see a blend of experienced and fresh perspectives. Seventy-five percent of the previous council members have been retained. To the incoming President, Alhaji Saaka Dumba, and your team: you inherit a vibrant and visible institute, but the road ahead requires greater innovation. I am confident you will not only maintain our standards but elevate CILT Ghana to new heights,” Amoamah said.

The investiture marks a renewed commitment by both the government and CILT Ghana to modernize the transport and logistics sector, strengthen industry standards, and advance Ghana’s position as a regional hub for trade and logistics.