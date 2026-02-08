The Government of Ghana has set a target to double the country’s coconut plantation coverage from 90,000 hectares to 180,000 hectares by the end of 2028, as part of a broader strategy to position the country as the largest producer of coconut in Africa and the 12th largest globally.

The target was announced by Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness (PIAA) at the Office of the President.

According to Dr. Otokunor, the initiative forms part of President John Dramani Mahama’s wider agricultural development agenda, which includes the nationwide distribution of more than three million improved coconut seedlings to farmers.

He disclosed that the intervention has already resulted in the establishment of approximately 31,500 acres of new coconut plantations.

“This initiative has added about 31,500 acres of new coconut plantations to the existing 90,000 hectares of coconut farms in Ghana,” Dr. Otokunor said. “It is the vision of His Excellency that by the end of his tenure in 2028, Ghana would have doubled its total coconut plantation coverage to 180,000 hectares.”

The announcement was made during a training and capacity-building programme held in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on February 6, 2026. The event brought together about 500 coconut farmers and agricultural extension officers from the Ashanti and Western North regions.

The programme, held under the theme “Presidential Initiative on Coconut Development: Training and Capacity Building for Coconut Farmers,” was the first in a series of planned engagements and targeted beneficiaries of the government’s free improved coconut seedling distribution carried out last year.

The training was jointly organised by the Government of Ghana, Ghana EXIM Bank, and the Coconut Federation of Ghana as part of efforts to scale up coconut production for both domestic consumption and export.

Speaking on behalf of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the Municipal Chief Executive of Asokore Mampong, Ben Abdallah Alhassan, underscored the government’s integrated approach to agricultural development.

He noted that the Capacity Building Performance Programme, implemented in partnership with Ghana EXIM Bank and the Coconut Federation of Ghana, demonstrates the government’s commitment to linking production, processing, financing, and market access within the agricultural value chain.

“Agriculture remains a cornerstone of Ghana’s economy and a key driver of employment, income generation, and food security. Within this sector, the coconut value chain presents immense opportunities—not only for farmers but also for processors, exporters, and small-scale agribusinesses,” he said.

Mr. Alhassan stressed that unlocking this potential requires deliberate investment in farmer education, skills development, and modern farming practices, adding that the training aligns with the government’s broader agricultural transformation agenda.

Also speaking at the event, the Project Manager of the Coconut Federation of Ghana, Rahman Taminu, said the initiative is aimed at revitalising the coconut sector and positioning it as a major contributor to food security, job creation, export growth, and rural development.

He emphasised that while the distribution of seedlings is critical, the success of the programme depends largely on proper farm management, sustainability, and high seedling survival rates to ensure improved yields.

“This training workshop has been carefully designed to provide farmers with essential technical guidance on best agronomic practices, including proper planting methods, spacing, pest and disease management, intercropping opportunities, soil fertility improvement, and general farm maintenance,” he explained.

On behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana EXIM Bank, the Deputy Project Manager, Isaac Obeng Antwi-Arko, reaffirmed the bank’s full support for the initiative and commended participating farmers for their dedication.

He described the seedlings as a long-term investment in both individual livelihoods and the future growth of Ghana’s coconut industry, urging farmers to apply the knowledge gained to maximise the programme’s benefits.

Participants were encouraged to translate the training into improved farm management, higher yields, better produce quality, and increased incomes. The programme focused on improved agronomic practices, nursery establishment, plantation management, pest and disease control, and market-oriented coconut production.