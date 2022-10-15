26 minutes ago

The Akufo-Addo-led government is putting measures in place to bring massive transformation into the educational sector, Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has said.

He made the comments at the National Education Week forum held in Accra under the theme “Re-Assessing Educational Policies for Effective Service Delivery and National Transformation.”

According to Dr. Adutwum, his outfit would continue to drive the transformational agenda of education in the country but said, even though Ghana is doing better than other countries in terms of transformation in the educational sector, we still need to do our best to go high.

“We have to change the way we do business. We are not close to where we can celebrate”. Ghana he indicated is blessed with many talented young men and women to transform and change the fortunes of the nation and the world in general.

Dr. Adutwum further noted that the educational sector can produce about 30,000 engineers a year in Ghana instead of the current 6,000 that it is producing.

He said better days are ahead of the country and therefore, Ghana can do better than what it has done in the past 60 years and urged all Ghanaians to support the transformation agenda in the educational sector.

Graduate unemployed in Ghana the Minister indicated, is something that the educational sector can take care of. “We should produce graduates that whose services are needed for. When the education sector produced graduates whose services are not needed, they have to be blamed”.

Ghanaian companies he hinted, are now looking for mathematics graduates to employ but they are not getting them saying, the educational institutions should produce graduates that the market wants.

He said, there should be a way that companies can recruit qualified students and give them jobs adding that, causes at the Universities must be looked into to match the job market.

The 2022 National Education Week, brought together policymakers, researchers, and practitioners to share rigorous evidence that has been collected about the impact of policies and interventions in education aimed at improving service delivery and learning outcomes in Ghana likewise, identify ways in which evidence can be used to drive the implementation of education policies and programs to facilitate better decision-making processes.