The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has announced government’s plan to construct at least six new regional hospitals in regions currently without one.

Speaking during a courtesy call by leaders of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Mr. Akandoh reaffirmed government’s commitment to expanding healthcare infrastructure, adding that all Agenda 111 projects inherited from the previous administration would be continued.

“If there’s a project that is about 80 to 90% complete, it doesn’t make sense to abandon those projects. But of course, we’ll be looking at, one, we have regions without regional hospitals. That’s a different project we’ll be embarking on. So, it’s our determination to get at least six regional hospitals in these four years. It’s an ambitious project, but we’re determined to embark on those projects,” he said.

The Health Minister also revealed that his ministry will collaborate with mining companies in mining communities to complete and manage health facilities that are still under construction.

“We’re bringing a lot of people in, especially in the mining areas. We are looking at giving those projects, especially those at the very low levels, giving those projects to the mining companies to own and to complete. And then we support them to run those facilities, ” he stated.