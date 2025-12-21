17 hours ago

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced plans by the government to introduce an electronic visa (e-visa) system in the first quarter of 2026 as part of efforts to make travel to Ghana easier, faster and more affordable for Africans in the diaspora.

The policy was unveiled at the closing session of the maiden Diaspora Summit held in Accra on Saturday, December 20, 2025. Mr Ablakwa said the initiative is being implemented under the directive of President John Dramani Mahama and forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen Ghana’s ties with Africans living abroad.

“I am delighted to announce that this government, under the strict instruction of President John Dramani Mahama, will roll out an e-visa policy in the first quarter of 2026,” the Minister said. “We are also introducing a special dispensation for Africans in the diaspora so that they will not pay the same fees as others and can travel to the motherland more easily and conveniently.”

He explained that the e-visa regime would be guided by the principle of reciprocity, with Ghana aligning its visa fees to what Ghanaians pay when travelling to other countries.

“How much we pay when we want to enter their country is what we will charge here, in the spirit of reciprocity, so that we can raise the resources needed to develop our country,” he added.

Beyond easing travel, Mr Ablakwa linked the initiative to broader economic objectives, noting that increased diaspora travel could boost investment, tourism and government revenue. He also highlighted the potential economic benefits of reviving national aviation capacity.

“Imagine if all the tickets of those who flew into Ghana were on Ghana Airways. That money would have been invested in our own economy instead of flowing to other countries,” he said.

Also speaking at the summit, Presidential Advisor on the 24-Hour Economy, Augustus Goosie Obuadum Tanoh, encouraged members of the diaspora to take advantage of the reforms to invest in Ghana’s productive sectors.

He explained that the 24-Hour Economy programme is designed to stimulate growth by organising production around integrated value chains in strategic sectors, particularly by linking agriculture to processing through agro-industrial partnerships supported by logistics hubs.