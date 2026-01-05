6 hours ago

The Government of Ghana plans to raise approximately GH¢7.5 billion from the domestic market next week to meet its short-term financing needs.

This follows a Bank of Ghana notice (No. BG/FMD/2025/76) issued on behalf of the government, which set a GH¢7.56 billion target for the sale of 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day Treasury Bills under Tender 1989.

The target represents a nearly 90 percent increase from the GH¢3.99 billion set for the previous auction on January 2, highlighting a sharp rise in the government’s immediate borrowing requirements.

At last week’s auction, the government raised GH¢4.3 billion amid continued investor demand for relatively high yields. The 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day Treasury Bills were issued at average annual interest rates of 11.12 percent, 12.55 percent, and 12.33 percent, respectively.

The primary auction is conducted on a wholesale basis and is open only to Primary Dealer banks. However, members of the public and institutional investors can access the securities on the secondary Ghana Fixed Income Market through licensed participants.

This move underscores the government’s ongoing efforts to mobilize domestic resources to support short-term fiscal needs while maintaining investor engagement in Ghana’s fixed-income market.