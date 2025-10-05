8 hours ago

The long-stalled Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Teaching Hospital project is finally set to resume following a new government allocation of GH¢46 million to complete the facility.

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, announced the decision during the 50th Anniversary Grand Durbar of the KNUST School of Medical Sciences (SMS), stating that contractors have been instructed to return to the site within the next 30 days.

Abandoned for more than a decade, the hospital is expected to serve as a key training center for medical students while delivering essential healthcare services to the KNUST community and nearby residents.

Originally valued at $125 million, the project was initiated through a collaboration between KNUST and the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) and was intended to be completed in six years. However, 12 years later, the facility remains unfinished.

Mr. Iddrisu disclosed that GETFund will also provide an extra $38 million to equip the hospital once construction resumes.

“Building the future means having a dedicated facility to support the School of Medical Sciences. Government is committing GH¢46 million for the project’s completion, and contractors will return to site within 30 days. Through GETFund, an additional $38 million will be allocated to furnish and equip the hospital under the 2025/2026 funding formula,” he stated.

“A $5 million multipurpose lecture theatre has already been approved, and I have directed GETFund to add two more lecture theatres valued at $10 million under the 2027 formula,” he revealed.

He further announced plans to expand KNUST’s infrastructure, including new learning spaces.The 50th-anniversary celebration, themed “A Glance at the Past, A Glimpse into the Future,” reflected on the achievements and growth of the School of Medical Sciences since its founding in 1975.

Dean of the School, Prof. Akwasi Antwi-Kusi, reaffirmed the institution’s mission to deliver quality medical education and healthcare.

“We look back with pride but forward with purpose. Legacy is not what we inherit but what we build. The journey ahead demands courage, collaboration, and dedication,” he said.

“For 50 years, the School of Medical Sciences has upheld KNUST’s mission of advancing science and technology while making significant contributions to healthcare in Ghana and beyond. Training nearly 4,000 medical professionals is a clear reflection of its excellence and resilience,” she remarked.

Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, praised the school for its outstanding contributions to medical education over the past five decades.