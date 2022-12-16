39 minutes ago

The Chief Executive Officer for Tree Crops Development Authority of Ghana, William Agyapong Quaitoo has reiterated the Government’s commitment to making farming, especially the cultivation of Cash Crops more lucrative to attract the teeming unemployed Youth into Agribusiness.

The Tree Crops Development Authority CEO has also advised farmers to always upgrade themselves with modern technologies by seeking the services of Agric Extension Officers in a bid to be able to harvest more yields to make more wealth for themselves and also fetch Ghana more foreign revenue.

Mr Quaitoo gave this advice in Techiman the Bono East Regional capital on Thursday when the Government through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture announced a new minimum cashew buying price for the 2022/2023 Crop Season.

Earlier in his welcome address, Benjamin Yaw Gyarko the MCE for Techiman who represented the Bono East Regional Minister pleaded with Central Government to support Assemblies in the various cashew-growing districts to improve the road network systems for farmers.

At this same gathering, Yaw Frimpong Addo, MP for Manso Adubia who doubles as a Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture in charge of Crops announced the new minimum cashew buying price for the 2023 season. The Government has increased the price to GH₵8.50 for 1kilo from the previous GH₵5 price.

Meanwhile, for the first time, the Farmers and Buyers unanimously accepted and welcomed the new cashew price and pledged to abide by it.

The National Secretary of the Cashew Farmers Association, clement Anane and Kwabena Owusu the National Organizer of the Cashew Traders and Exporters Association of Ghana welcomed the price increment for the 2023 Cashew season.