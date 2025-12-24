2 hours ago

The government has urged traders to pass on the benefits of recent improvements in key macroeconomic indicators by lowering the prices of goods during the festive season.

The appeal was made by the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, during a visit to the Makola Market on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. She engaged with traders on current market conditions and consumer activity.

The Minister highlighted that recent economic gains—including lower inflation, a stronger Cedi, and a reduced policy rate—have boosted consumer confidence and contributed to increased trading activity across markets.

“The President asked me to visit the market, wish everyone well, and assess how economic improvements are reflected in everyday life. With inflation low, the Cedi strong, and the policy rate reduced, we need to see how this benefits the average Ghanaian,” she said.

Ms. Ofosu-Adjare said she was pleased with feedback from traders, who reported higher business activity and better market conditions.

“I am encouraged by what I am hearing. Traders themselves are reporting booming markets, which shows that the measures the President has put in place are helping citizens enjoy the benefits of good governance,” she added.

The Minister appealed to traders to continue lowering prices so consumers can fully enjoy the advantages of the improving economy.

“I have told market women and men to keep reducing prices. With the Cedi stable and continuing to appreciate, there is room to do more so that the benefits reach everyone,” she said.