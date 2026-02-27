3 hours ago

The Ministry of Health has secured approval for the payment of salary arrears owed to nurses and midwives posted in 2024/2025, offering long-awaited relief to frontline health workers across the country.

Following extensive consultations with the Ministry of Finance, government has endorsed a structured plan to settle the outstanding arrears over a four-month period, from April to July.

Under the approved arrangement:



April: Two months of arrears will be paid



May: Three months will be settled



June: Another three months will be paid



July: The remaining three months will be cleared

The Ministry of Health described the staggered payment schedule as a responsible and fiscally disciplined approach to addressing outstanding obligations while ensuring stability in public finances.

In an official statement, the Ministry commended nurses and midwives for their patience, dedication, and unwavering commitment to healthcare delivery despite the delays in payment. It also expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Finance for prioritising and fast-tracking the resolution of the issue.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the welfare and motivation of health professionals, acknowledging their critical role in strengthening healthcare services nationwide.