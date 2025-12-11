2 hours ago

The government has earmarked GH₵28 billion for nationwide road maintenance, prioritising short roads and rural communities, as part of efforts to improve Ghana’s road network.

Speaking to journalists, Isaac Adjei Mensah, Member of Parliament for Wassa East and Chairman of the Road Maintenance Trust Fund, explained that the fund—previously known as the Road Fund—is expected to generate approximately GH₵5 billion annually from its revenue sources.

Addressing public concerns about deteriorating roads, particularly in rural areas, Mr. Adjei Mensah assured that the government is committed to rehabilitating feeder and hinterland roads to prevent farm produce from going to waste due to poor access.

He also called on citizens to help protect the nation’s road infrastructure by reporting reckless driving or overloading by heavy-duty vehicle operators, which contribute significantly to road damage.

Additionally, Mr. Adjei Mensah revealed that the government is considering the introduction of enhanced tolls on roads and bridges as part of a broader, sustainable strategy to finance long-term maintenance across the country.