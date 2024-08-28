8 hours ago

The Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam, has revealed that the government is considering extending the construction of the Kasoa to Winneba highway beyond its originally planned endpoint in Winneba.

During an inspection tour of the highway alongside the Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Finance Minister assured that the Ministry of Finance is committed to releasing funds promptly to facilitate the construction.

Amin Adam explained that the potential extension of the project is being considered due to the highway’s strategic importance, as it connects to other parts of the region and serves as a vital link to other West African countries.

“This is a highway that links to Takoradi through Cape Coast and beyond. So I was discussing with the [Roads and Highways] Minister that we should extend this contract if possible to the border given the quality of work being done here and that will bring significant relief to the people and so the [Roads and Highways] Minister and I will work together to see how we support this project.

“All the investments we are making are intended to make movement easier for people to move goods to bring efficiency and productivity to the work that we do in Ghana and so I want to assure the Minister that the Ministry of Finance will continue to provide its support to ensure the completion of this project.”

Residents along the stretch have also raised concerns with safety issues, as huge gullies and the blasting of rocks have characterised the construction but Minister for Roads and Highways Francis Asenso Boakye says they are ready to deal with specific safety issues on the stretch.

“Safety issues are important and I know that they have put safety measures in place but if there are specific issues that people are not happy about, we are ready to address them.”