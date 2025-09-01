51 minutes ago

The Ministry of Health has announced a 50% reduction in admission fees for first-year students enrolling in Nursing and Allied Health Training Institutions for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The reduction forms part of the government's new "No-Fee-Stress" policy, an initiative aimed at easing the financial burden on tertiary students and their families.

According to a statement signed by Deputy Director and Ministry spokesperson Tony Goodman, the government will absorb half of the approved fees for all eligible first-year students.

“This reduction fulfills the commitment of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, to provide financial relief for parents and students who are determined to pursue their academic and professional dreams,” the statement read.

The Ministry has directed all Nursing and Allied Health Training Institutions to strictly adhere to the approved fee schedule and itemized list communicated by the Ministry. Institutions have been warned not to charge students beyond the approved amounts or demand payment for items already covered under the policy.

Heads of institutions have also been instructed to begin the admission process for the 2025/2026 academic year in line with the new policy.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to promoting equitable access to health training education and safeguarding the welfare of all students.