The Government of Ghana has announced three days of national mourning following the passing of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

President John Mahama made the announcement on Friday, stating that the mourning period will run from Friday, October 24, to Sunday, October 26, 2025.

In an official statement, President Mahama directed that all national flags be flown at half-mast at public institutions, government facilities, and diplomatic missions both within Ghana and abroad, in honour of the late former First Lady.

“This is in honour of her memory and in recognition of her distinguished service to our nation,” the statement said.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings served as First Lady from 1981 to 2001 and was widely respected for her leadership in women’s empowerment, child welfare, and social development through the 31st December Women’s Movement. Her advocacy played a significant role in shaping policies on women’s rights and economic participation during Ghana’s evolving democratic era.

The government described her as a devoted public servant whose legacy “remains deeply woven into the country’s social progress,” emphasising her efforts to improve livelihoods and expand opportunities for women across Ghana.

Extending condolences to the Rawlings family, the government specifically mentioned her children, members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and all those mourning her loss.

“The Government extends its deepest condolences to the family, her children, and all who mourn this irreplaceable loss. May her soul rest in perfect peace,” the statement read.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in the coming days, following consultations between the family and the state.