1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress Government has strongly defended its controversial understanding with the United States to temporarily receive West African deportees, amid fierce criticism from the Minority in Parliament who accuse the Mahama administration of breaching constitutional requirements and endangering national sovereignty.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, speaking at the Government Accountability Series in Accra on Monday, September 15, 2025, stressed that the arrangement was driven solely by humanitarian principles and pan-African solidarity rather than financial gain.

“Ghana has not received and does not seek any financial compensation or material benefit in relation to this understanding,” Ablakwa said.

“Our decision is grounded purely on humanitarian principle and pan-African solidarity to offer temporary refuge where needed, to prevent further human suffering, and to maintain our credibility as a responsible regional actor.”

He clarified that the deal was not a treaty but a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and therefore did not require immediate parliamentary ratification.

Okudzeto Ablakwa further assured that all individuals received would be thoroughly vetted to ensure they posed no security threat.

Minority Raises Alarm

The Minority, however, has taken a different position, insisting that the government has flouted constitutional processes.

In a statement signed by Samuel Abu Jinapor, Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee, the caucus argued that the deal constituted an international agreement under Article 75 of the 1992 Constitution and must therefore be ratified by Parliament.

Citing Supreme Court rulings in Banful v Attorney General and Brogya Gyamfi v Attorney General, the Minority argued that Ghana cannot operationalize international agreements without parliamentary approval.

“It is therefore surprising that the current government, whose previous actions in 2016 led to landmark Supreme Court decisions, would blatantly defy the constitutional provision and go ahead to operationalize this agreement,” the statement read.

Echoes Of The Gitmo Two

The controversy has rekindled memories of the 2016 Guantanamo Bay saga, in which two Yemeni terror suspects, Mohammed Al-Dhuby and Mohammed Bin-Atef, were resettled in Ghana during Mahama’s first term.

That move was later declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court for bypassing Parliament, sparking outrage over executive overreach.

The Minority has warned that the current deportee deal amounts to a repeat of the same error.

They accuse the government of undermining the rule of law, setting a dangerous precedent, and exposing Ghana to reputational risks.

Security and Sovereignty

Beyond legality, the Minority has also flagged sovereignty and security concerns.

While Ghana is bound by ECOWAS protocols that guarantee free movement for citizens of member states, the caucus stressed that these apply to voluntary travel, not forced deportations coordinated by an external power.

They warned that Ghana’s involvement could be perceived as legitimizing the controversial immigration enforcement regime of the United States, which has been widely criticized as harsh and discriminatory.

“To associate Ghana with the U.S. government’s current immigration enforcement regime could have several negative implications for our country,” the Minority cautioned.

Mahama’s Justification

President John Dramani Mahama has defended the arrangement, pointing out that under ECOWAS rules, citizens of West African countries do not require visas to enter Ghana for up to 90 days.

Speaking at the Meet The Press, he said Ghana’s role was only to facilitate temporary passage and onward return of affected nationals.

“As part of the deal, 14 deportees — including Nigerians and a Gambian — have already been received in Ghana before being assisted to return to their respective countries,” the President confirmed.

The Nigerians were sent home by bus, while arrangements were still underway for the Gambian national.

Mahama insisted that the move was neither extraordinary nor unprecedented, describing it as a demonstration of solidarity with neighboring countries facing challenges.

Calls for Transparency

The Minority has demanded full disclosure of the agreement’s terms, including when it was signed, what processes were followed, and whether any security safeguards were put in place.

They have also called for an immediate suspension of the deal until Parliament has exercised its oversight role.

“We will continue to hold government accountable in the conduct of foreign policy and in all matters affecting the welfare and sovereignty of our people,” the caucus declared.

The standoff sets the stage for another constitutional test of Ghana’s foreign policy, reviving long-standing tensions between executive discretion and parliamentary oversight.

With memories of the Gitmo Two still fresh, the government now faces the challenge of convincing the public that its actions are firmly rooted in law, security, and humanitarian responsibility.