10 hours ago

The Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has announced the arrival of 100 new 29-seater buses as part of government’s efforts to address recent public transport difficulties.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, April 5, 2026, he explained that the buses are part of a larger fleet of 300 procured to improve transport services and reduce pressure on commuters.

“In the meantime, 100 29-seater buses have arrived in the country to ease recent road transport challenges. They form part of 300 procured for the purpose. Another batch of 100 will arrive in August, with the final batch expected in November,” he stated.

The intervention follows recent vehicle shortages across parts of the country, which left many commuters stranded at bus stops and transport terminals.

Government has already acknowledged the situation and outlined steps to resolve it, with Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang assuring the public that measures are being implemented to restore stability to the transport system.

The newly arrived buses are expected to provide immediate relief, while the remaining batches scheduled for later in the year will further boost public transport capacity nationwide.