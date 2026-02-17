The Government surpassed its Treasury Bill issuance target after raising GH¢8.99 billion against a planned GH¢6.415 billion, according to official results released by the Bank of Ghana.

Figures from Tender 1994, which settled on February 13, 2026, showed that total bids submitted across the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day instruments reached GH¢22.67 billion.

Out of the amount tendered, the Government accepted GH¢8.99 billion, reflecting a subscription level of about 141 per cent of the initial target.

The 91-day bill, the most actively traded instrument on the money market, was issued at a weighted average discount rate of 8.4281 per cent, translating into an interest rate of 8.6095 per cent.

For the 182-day tenor, the weighted average discount rate stood at 10.1376 per cent, while the 364-day bill recorded 9.9602 per cent.

The central bank indicated that allotments were made on a partial basis, with accepted rates ranging between 7.8431 per cent and 11.60 per cent, depending on the tenor. Successful bids will be settled on February 16, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Government is targeting GH¢9.322 billion in the upcoming Tender 1995, scheduled for next week.