Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has announced a major boost in the book and research allowance for tertiary education staff, with this year’s allocation rising from GH¢408 million to GH¢610 million.

The move comes amid growing pressure from tertiary education unions, including the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG), and the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG), who had threatened a nationwide strike over delayed payments.

Speaking at the 22nd UTAG Biennial Conference on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, Mr. Iddrisu assured union members that the government is committed to supporting the academic community. He said the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, is working to ensure prompt disbursement of the funds.

“In the last few months, there was a threat and the semblance of a strike in the name of book and research allowance. I am happy to note that from GH¢408 million for the year, this year the government is committing GH¢610 million to honour your book and research allowance. And that is in process,” he stated.

The increased funding is expected to ease tensions between the government and tertiary education staff, who have long explained the importance of timely and adequate research support to enhance the quality of teaching and learning in Ghana’s higher education institutions.