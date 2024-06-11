28 minutes ago

The Minister for Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum is expected to present a bill to parliament to bind future governments to the free Senior High School Policy.

The Free SHS bill is part of a number of legislations expected to be considered by parliament during the 3rd meeting which commences today.

Addressing the media during a leadership engagement, Majority Leader Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin argued such a legal backing for the policy will ensure it becomes a right for every qualified Ghanaian.

“This Free SHS Bill if we consider as a House, what that means is that it becomes mandatory for government to implement. Unless it is repealed, no government will have the right to say I am not going to enforce Free SHS because now, there is a law.”

The other bills on the agenda are the EOCO bill seeking to amend existing EOCO Act, the Affirmative Action Bill and many more.