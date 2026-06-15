Gov’t maintains cocoa price amid mounting pressure from farmers, opposition

The National Democratic Congress Government, through the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), has announced that it will maintain the current cocoa producer price for the 2026 Light Crop Season despite a decline in international cocoa prices, a decision that comes amid months of intense public debate over cocoa pricing, farmer welfare, and the future of the cocoa sector.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by COCOBOD’s Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Agronomy and Quality Control, Dr. Francis Baah, who indicated that purchases for the 2026 Light Crop Season will officially commence on June 18, 2026.

Under the arrangement, the producer price for Grade I and Grade II cocoa beans remains unchanged at GH¢2,587 per 64-kilogram bag, while a tonne of cocoa, equivalent to sixteen bags, will continue to attract GH¢41,392.

According to COCOBOD, the decision was taken to shield cocoa farmers from the effects of declining global cocoa prices and to provide stability within the cocoa sector.

The Board explained that maintaining the existing producer price demonstrates government’s commitment to protecting the incomes and livelihoods of cocoa farmers despite unfavourable developments on the international market.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of months of controversy surrounding cocoa pricing in Ghana. Since the beginning of the 2025/2026 crop season, cocoa farmers, purchasing clerks, chiefs, and industry stakeholders have repeatedly expressed concerns over reduced earnings, delayed payments, and growing financial hardship in cocoa-growing communities across the country.

The issue became a major national discussion following widespread criticism from opposition politicians, farmer groups, and some traditional leaders who argued that cocoa farmers had suffered significant income losses.

Several farming communities across the Ashanti, Ahafo, Bono, Bono East, Eastern and Central Regions witnessed demonstrations and public complaints from farmers who said their expectations of improved earnings had not materialized.

The controversy also triggered a nationwide cocoa farmers’ engagement tour by the Minority Caucus in Parliament.

Led by Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, and later joined by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and several Members of Parliament, the tour took opposition lawmakers directly into cocoa-growing communities to gather first-hand accounts from farmers.

Throughout the engagements, farmers consistently raised concerns about delayed payments for cocoa already supplied to Licensed Buying Companies, inadequate access to funds by purchasing clerks, and the financial challenges confronting cocoa-growing households.

Chiefs and community leaders also joined calls for urgent interventions to protect the sector and improve conditions for cocoa farmers.

The latest decision by COCOBOD to maintain the producer price is likely to generate mixed reactions among stakeholders.

While some farmers may welcome the decision as a measure to prevent further reductions in earnings, others are expected to continue demanding improved producer prices, faster payments, and broader reforms within the cocoa purchasing system.

Industry observers note that the decision also comes at a time when COCOBOD is pursuing major reforms, including a new domestic financing model for cocoa purchases, efforts to reduce dependence on syndicated loans, and proposals aimed at strengthening the long-term sustainability of Ghana’s cocoa industry.

For now, cocoa farmers heading into the 2026 Light Crop Season will receive the same producer price as before, but the broader debate over farmer incomes, cocoa sector financing, purchasing delays, and government policy is expected to remain a key issue within Ghana’s agricultural sector in the months ahead.

COCOBOD said the decision has been communicated to Licensed Buying Companies, cocoa sector institutions, relevant ministries, and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth commencement of cocoa purchases nationwide when the new light crop season begins on June 18.