2 hours ago

The Government of Ghana has ordered all national flags to be flown at half-mast in honour of Defence Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, and six others who lost their lives in a tragic military helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6.

The fatal crash occurred in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region while the officials were en route to Obuasi for official duties.

In announcing the directive, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah expressed the government's deep sorrow and extended condolences to the families of those who perished in the line of duty.

“The President and the government extend condolences to the families of our comrades who died in service to the country. All flags are to fly at half-mast until further notice,” he said.

The Ghana Armed Forces are leading investigations into the cause of the crash and are expected to release further details in the coming days.