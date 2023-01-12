1 hour ago

The Government and Organised Labour have reached an agreement on the 2026 base pay for all public sector workers under the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS), concluding weeks of intense negotiations.

The agreement, signed on November 9, 2025, marks a 9 percent increase in base pay across the board, effective January 2026 to December 2026.

The deal was sealed between representatives of the Government — led by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) and the Ministry of Finance — and Organised Labour, represented by various public sector unions and associations under the Public Services Joint Standing Negotiating Committee (PSJSNC).

According to the signed document, the two parties agreed that the base pay on the SSSS will be increased by 9 percent across all grades and categories of public workers beginning January 2026.

The agreement also includes a commitment by the government to engage with the unions on unresolved conditions of service and to maintain regular dialogue on managing the national economy.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by key figures on both sides. Representing the government were Cassiel Ato Forson, Minister for Finance, and Ben Arthur, Chief Executive Officer of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC). On behalf of Organised Labour, the document was signed by Joshua Ansah, Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), and Isaac Bampoe Addo, Executive Secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG).

The 2026 pay rise follows a long-standing tradition of annual wage negotiations between the government and Organised Labour, which aim to adjust salaries in line with inflation trends, economic performance, and cost of living.

In recent years, these talks have often been contentious, with unions pressing for higher adjustments to cushion workers against economic hardship.