3 hours ago

Government has made payments to bondholders who chose not to exchange their old bonds for new ones under the domestic debt exchange programme.

This is the second tranche paid to bondholders after the government announced a payment plan and date to honour the coupons on matured bonds.

After much agitation from the Coalition of Individual Bondholders, the government on March 15 began paying outstanding coupons to bondholders who failed to participate in the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement dated March 24 announced that “additional coupon payments have been made on Thursday 23rd March 2023.”

“The payments cover coupons on both the 2-year note that matured on 20th February. 2023, and the 20-year note due on 20 February 2023. Payments on the principal of the 2-year note maturing on 20th February 2023; as well as payments on subsequent maturities, will be communicated in due course.”

“The Ministry of Finance once again takes this opportunity to thank all stakeholders for their patience and co-operation, as government continues to work towards the restoration of macro-economic stability.”

Source: citifmonline