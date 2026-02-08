2 days ago

The Government, through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has disbursed the first term feeding grant to caterers under the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) across all 16 regions.

The payment covers the first term of the 2025/2026 academic year, which began on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. A total of 74 cookin g days were recorded, with caterers paid GH¢2 per child per school day.

A statement issued by the GSFP and signed by Mr Siiba Alfa, Director of Public Relations, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the disbursements were based on the actual number of days meals were served to beneficiary pupils during the term.

Caterers with concerns about the payments have been advised to contact their respective Regional Coordinators for redress.

The Ministry commended government for the timely release of funds and expressed appreciation to caterers for their patience, cooperation and dedication in ensuring that children under the programme receive daily nutritious meals to support learning and growth.

The Ghana School Feeding Programme, which aims to improve school enrolment, attendance and nutrition, continues to play a critical role in promoting inclusive education and child welfare nationwide.

GNA