The Government has renewed its commitment to tackling breast cancer as part of its broader health sector priorities, with the Ministry of Health emphasizing the need for stronger public-private partnerships to expand cancer care nationwide.

During an engagement with the leadership of KPMG Ghana in Accra, the Deputy Minister for Health, Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, highlighted breast cancer as one of the country’s most pressing health concerns.

She explained that breast cancer remains the leading cancer affecting women in Ghana, with late detection, high treatment costs, and inadequate insurance coverage continuing to undermine effective care.

To respond to this growing crisis, the government has introduced the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, popularly known as the Mahamacares initiative.

The scheme is aimed at providing dedicated support for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as breast cancer, hypertension, diabetes, and other chronic illnesses, especially where the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has gaps in coverage.

“The fight against breast cancer must be at the heart of our health agenda,”Ayensu-Danquah stated.

“Every year, too many women are lost because they cannot afford screening or treatment. This government is determined to provide comprehensive support, build capacity for health workers, and ensure better access to diagnostic and treatment facilities.”

She called on corporate institutions like KPMG to align their investments and social interventions with government’s cancer care strategy, particularly in early detection programmes, awareness campaigns, and infrastructure support.

Responding to the call, Andrew Akoto, Country Managing Partner of KPMG, pledged the firm’s readiness to support the Ministry’s health priorities.

He said KPMG is keen on working with government to address the rise of NCDs, with specific focus on breast cancer and primary healthcare strengthening.

The engagement reflects Ghana’s push to position breast cancer care as a national priority, amid rising cases and alarming mortality rates.

Health experts have consistently warned that without expanded screening, early detection, and affordable treatment, the country risks facing an even greater public health burden in the coming years.

By placing breast cancer on the front burner of its health agenda, the Ministry hopes to build a more inclusive and resilient health system, ensuring that women across Ghana — regardless of region or income level — can access timely, affordable, and quality care.