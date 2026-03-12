4 hours ago

The government has instructed the Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission to begin strict enforcement against unlicensed courier operators nationwide from April 1 as part of efforts to sanitise the sector.

The directive comes after the introduction of the Integrated Courier and Logistics Management System–Ghana (ICOLMS-Ghana), a new digital platform intended to improve regulation of the courier and logistics industry while strengthening Ghana’s growing e-commerce environment.

Speaking at the launch of the platform on Thursday, March 12, the minister for communications, digital technology and innovations, Samuel Nartey George, indicated that operators have been granted a limited window to comply with the new regulatory requirements.

He explained that all courier service providers, including individual delivery riders, have until March 31, 2026, to complete their registration and integration onto the ICOLMS-Ghana platform.

“The grace period begins today, March 12, and runs until March 31. Within these 19 days, whether you operate as a company or as a single delivery rider, you must register on the ICOLMS-Ghana platform,” the minister stated.

He further noted that companies currently operating in the sector are also required to integrate their internal systems with the newly launched digital platform within the same period.

Samuel Nartey George cautioned that operators who fail to comply with the directive will face regulatory penalties once enforcement begins.

“After March 31, enforcement will commence in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service. There will be no moratorium and no excuses. I will not intervene,” he emphasised.

The minister recalled that enforcement action against unlicensed courier operators had previously been suspended in August 2025 to allow stakeholders time to prepare for the digital regulatory system.

However, he stressed that the introduction of ICOLMS-Ghana means operators can no longer delay compliance with the law.