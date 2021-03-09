8 hours ago

The Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry has confirmed that the price of sachet water will remain unchanged following the suspension of a planned increase.

In a statement, the Ministry commended the Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association and the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers for their cooperation in halting the adjustment, which was initially scheduled to take effect on Monday, April 6, 2026.

The Ministry assured consumers that sachet water will continue to be sold at current prices, underscoring its commitment to consumer protection and market stability.

It further announced plans to engage industry stakeholders at a meeting on April 8 to address challenges within the sector and explore sustainable solutions.

The Ministry reiterated its readiness to collaborate with trade associations to maintain stability and ensure fair pricing in the market.

Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry – Press Release Sachet Water Price Remains Unchanged

The Ministry wishes to commend the Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association (GPMA) and the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) for suspending the planned price adjustment that was to take effect on Monday, 6th April 2026.

This decision reflects our commitment to protecting consumers and ensuring market stability. The public is hereby assured that the price of sachet water will not increase today, and consumers can continue to purchase sachet water at the current price.

On Wednesday, 8th April 2026, the Ministry will meet with the leadership of GPMA and NASPAWAP to urgently address sector challenges.

The Ministry remains steadfast in working with all trade associations to resolve issues promptly and maintain market stability.

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Issued by: Public Relations & Communication Unit – MOTAI