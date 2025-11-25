13 minutes ago

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed the suspension of all operations at Zipline’s Sefwi Wiawso Distribution Centre, effective Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

The decision comes amid growing scrutiny of the second term of President John Dramani Mahama’s administration over its handling of health logistics and staff management.

A notice from the Western North Regional Health Directorate, signed by Dr. Paulina Clara Appiah, instructed all District Health Directorates with vaccines stored at the Zipline facility to retrieve them immediately.

Health facilities were also directed to ensure the integrity of cold chain storage, maintain vaccine accountability, and guarantee the constant availability of blood and blood products.

Emergency supplies of anti-rabies and anti-snake sera have been allocated to district hospitals in anticipation of the service disruption.

Sources indicate that some Zipline staff had already been dismissed earlier this year, fueling speculation about administrative and operational disagreements between the government and the US-based drone delivery company

Zipline’s Role in Health System

Zipline entered the Ghanaian market in 2019 under a partnership with the then Akufo-Addo led government to launch the Ghana Drone Delivery Service for medical supplies.

The first drone delivery, carrying yellow fever vaccines, took place on April 24, 2019. Initially operating four distribution centers, the company now maintains six operational hubs nationwide

Over the years, Zipline has transformed last-mile delivery of essential medicines, vaccines, and blood products, reaching thousands of health facilities, particularly in remote and rural areas.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company played a key role in transporting test samples, PPE, and later, millions of vaccine doses in partnership with Gavi and the UPS Foundation.

By July 2025, Zipline had delivered over 8.4 million medical products and more than 17 million vaccine doses across Ghana.

Historical Context

This suspension represents a significant policy reversal from the previous contracts that had been widely celebrated for strengthening Ghana’s healthcare system.

The NDC government’s move has raised questions about the future of drone-based medical logistics in the country, and the potential impact on the timely distribution of vaccines and critical medical supplies.

Observers note that while Zipline has been instrumental in improving healthcare delivery, tensions surrounding staff management, operational costs, and oversight mechanisms may have contributed to the government’s decision to halt its operations.

The Ghana Health Service which is yet to officially respond to the issue has assured the public that contingency measures are in place to prevent interruptions in vaccine distribution and blood supply, emphasizing cooperation from all district health facilities to mitigate the effects of the suspension.

The full implications of this suspension are expected to unfold in the coming weeks as the government reviews its partnership with Zipline and explores alternative logistics strategies.