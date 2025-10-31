The government has presented the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Revocation Instrument, 2025 to Parliament for consideration.

The proposed legislative instrument, which will mature after 21 sitting days, seeks to revoke L.I. 2501 which limited the President’s authority to permit mining in forest reserves and to completely repeal L.I. 2462.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology, the move is part of a renewed national effort to curb illegal mining, or galamsey, and to strengthen environmental protection. The revocation also aligns with broader initiatives such as the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP) and the work of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS).

L.I. 2462, which permitted certain mining operations within forest reserves, has long been criticised by environmental advocates and civil society groups for contributing to deforestation and the degradation of protected areas.

The government says the repeal is intended to reinforce Ghana’s commitment to sustainable environmental governance and the preservation of its forest ecosystems.