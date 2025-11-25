3 hours ago

Ghana’s reliance on imported food reached alarming levels before the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration took office on January 7, 2025, with the country spending nearly US$3 billion each year on rice, poultry, vegetable oil, sugar and processed foods—many of which could be produced locally. The trend placed significant strain on foreign exchange reserves and exposed the economy to global price volatility.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on November 24, 2025, the Minister for Food and Agriculture noted that between 2022 and early 2025, food prices surged nationwide, with costs of staple items more than doubling in major urban markets. The crisis peaked in January 2023 when food inflation hit a record 61%, the highest in Ghana’s history. Although inflation eased thereafter, it remained elevated, eroding purchasing power and worsening living conditions.

“By the time the NDC government assumed office, food inflation stood at 28.3%, reflecting a fragile economic environment,” the Minister said.

He announced that decisive policy interventions have since contributed to a sharp easing of food prices, with food inflation falling to 9.5% in October 2025—bringing relief to households and businesses. The improvement, he explained, stems from structural reforms rolled out immediately after the new administration assumed office to boost agricultural productivity, reduce import dependence and build a more resilient food supply system.

A key priority has been strengthening domestic seed production. For years, Ghana relied heavily on imported seeds that often arrived late—missing planting seasons, lowering yields and threatening food security. The government now considers local seed production central to national food sovereignty.

To support this shift, the Ministry has expanded partnerships with research institutions to enhance seed development, testing and certification. In a major policy change, the Minister announced that from 2026, all seeds supplied to Ghanaian farmers will be sourced locally—an initiative expected to bolster domestic capacity and accelerate long-term agricultural transformation.