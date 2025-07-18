1 hour ago

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has assured the public that the government is taking swift action to address the backlog of unemployed health professionals in the country.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Friday, July 18, the Minister acknowledged the scale of the issue, revealing that more than 70,000 qualified health workers are currently awaiting employment.

“We recognise the challenge of over 70,000 qualified health workers currently awaiting employment, but I want to assure you that we are working tirelessly to clear this backlog,” he said.

The Minister shared positive developments, noting that in the past six months, over 10,000 nurses and midwives have been successfully employed, with further recruitments expected soon.

He also addressed concerns raised by pharmacists who are awaiting clearance, revealing that salary arrears for 321 Pharmacist House Officers who completed their training in 2024 are now being processed.

“While 1,621 qualified pharmacists await permanent employment, we are prioritising their recruitment as part of strengthening our health workforce,” he said.

Mr. Akandoh emphasized that the government remains committed to creating more employment opportunities for all categories of health workers, ensuring that qualified professionals have the chance to contribute to the nation’s health system.

“This is just one example of our broader commitment to clearing the backlog across all health worker cadres, ensuring every qualified professional has the chance to serve and strengthen Ghana’s health system," he said.