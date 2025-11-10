2 hours ago

The Ministry of Education will soon begin purchasing excess eggs from poultry farmers nationwide to address the current market glut, Minister for Food and Agriculture Eric Opoku has announced.

The initiative follows a directive from President John Dramani Mahama, who instructed that surplus eggs be absorbed through the School Feeding Programme to support both farmers and schoolchildren.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday, November 10, 2025, Minister Opoku said, “The issue was raised before Cabinet, and His Excellency the President directed the Ministry of Education to ensure that the glut is cleared to support the School Feeding Programme. The Ministry is now preparing to clear the glut, and very soon, you will see them on the ground procuring the excess eggs. So, relating to the glut, the issue has been solved."

The announcement comes as poultry farmers, particularly in the Bono Region, continue to face severe losses due to oversupply and declining prices, with some forced to sell off their birds prematurely to reduce financial strain.

Minister Opoku stressed that the government’s intervention aims to protect local poultry businesses, stabilise the market, and ensure that nutritious, locally produced eggs are used in the national school feeding initiative.

Meanwhile, the Nkukor Nkitinkiti programme is set for official launch on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, to further support domestic poultry production. The initiative will provide day-old chicks, poultry feed, and veterinary support to households across the country.