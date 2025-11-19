2 hours ago

The Vice President of Ghana, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has reaffirmed the government’s dedication to modernizing and expanding public and private transport services.

This commitment aims to ease the challenges commuters face, particularly in light of growing concerns over a shortage of commercial vehicles that has led to overcrowding and exploitation of passengers.

Speaking at a meeting with transport stakeholders on Friday, January 16, 2026, Vice President Opoku-Agyemang outlined the government’s ambitious plans to improve both public and private transport systems. She acknowledged the difficulties commuters have been facing due to the current shortfall in available commercial vehicles and emphasized the government’s determination to create a more efficient, affordable, and safe transport network for the motoring public.

Expansion of Public Transport: The government is committed to ensuring a smooth, efficient, and reliable public transport system by increasing the number of high-occupancy buses. This expansion will help alleviate the pressure on the existing system and provide more accessible and affordable transport options for Ghanaians.

Support for Private Transport Operators: In addition to enhancing public transport services, the government will offer support to private transport operators. This includes assistance in acquiring new vehicles and providing necessary infrastructure to ensure the private sector can play a larger role in meeting the transport needs of the country.

Safety and Affordability: Ensuring the safety of commuters and maintaining affordable fares is a top priority. The government aims to strike a balance between improving the quality of services and keeping transport costs manageable for the general public.

Repairs and Upgrades: In an effort to improve service delivery in the short term, the government is also accelerating the repair of broken-down buses. This initiative will help to bring more buses back into operation while the expansion plans are underway.

The government’s move comes at a time when many Ghanaians have expressed frustration over overcrowded buses and the high cost of transportation.