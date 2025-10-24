The government is looking to expand and integrate traditional and herbal medicines into Ghana’s healthcare system.

The Ministry of Health highlighted a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of China as a step toward attracting investment and fostering collaboration in the sector.

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh shared these updates during a courtesy call by leaders of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission. While recognising the potential of traditional medicine, he raised concerns about standardisation and contract manufacturing challenges, emphasizing the ministry’s commitment to strict regulations to safeguard public health.

He also noted that traditional medicines have not yet been included in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), but discussions are ongoing.

“We have not gotten to where we’ll put them on National Health Insurance list yet, but we’re getting there. I think they have presented a proposal to that effect. And at the moment there are hospitals that those traditional medicines have been integrated. About 40 of those hospitals where you go, they’ll give you the orthodox treatment and at the same time the traditional ones. And we’re seeking to also expand that,” he said.