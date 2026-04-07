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The government will officially launch Ghana’s National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy on April 24, marking a major milestone in the country’s digital transformation agenda.

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Hon. Samuel Nartey George, announced this at the Artificial Intelligence Readiness Assessment Methodology (AI-RAM) programme held at the Best Western Premier Hotel in Accra.

According to the minister, the strategy has already received cabinet approval and will be launched by President John Dramani Mahama.

“This marks a decisive step in Ghana’s path towards a responsible, innovative and globally competitive artificial intelligence ecosystem,” he stated.minister

Hon. George explained that the strategy is designed to drive AI adoption across all sectors of the economy, with far-reaching benefits for agriculture, healthcare, and financial services.

“AI will help farmers boost productivity, assist medical professionals in diagnosis, and increase financial inclusion,” he noteministerMinister emphasised that Ghana is well-positioned to lead in AI development, citing mobile penetration exceedper cent percent and more than 38 million mobile subscriptions nationwide.

He added that the country’s growing ICT sector and vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem provide a solid foundation for AI innovation.

“Ghana is not starting from zero. We have already laid strong and credible foundations for a thriving digital economy,” he said.

Despite the progress, Hon. George acknowledged that key challenges remain, including the need to strengthen data governance, expand digital skills, and invest in research infrastructure.

He revealthe governmentvernment has secured approval to establish a $250 million AI compute centre to support local innovation and reduce reliance on foreign technologieministerMinister stressed the importance of ensuring that AI development remains ethical and inclusive.

“AI must advance inclusion instead of advancing inequality,” he cautioned, underscoring the need for policies that protect privacy and promote fairness.

He commended UNESCO for its leadership in promoting ethical AI governance and acknowledged the European Union’s continued support for Ghana’s digital transformation.

Hon. George called for stronger collaboration among government, academia, industry, and international partners to fully realise Ghana’s AI ambitions.

“Government cannot build Ghana’s AI future alone. We need researchers, startups, private sector investment, and civil society,” he said.

He urged stakeholders to contribute bold and practical ideas to guide implementation of the strategy, noting that decisions taken now will shape the country’s technological future for decades.

The Minister also linked Ghana’s AI ambitions to the broader African digital economy, highlighting the role of the AfCFTA Secretariat in Accra in driving continental trade and innovation.

With the upcoming launch of the AI strategy, Ghana is positioning itself to become a leading hub for responsible AI development in Africa, leveraging technology to drive economic growth and inclusive development.

“Our vision is to scale solutions from serving thousands locally to millions across Africa,” he said.

The April 24 launch is expected to set the stage for a new era of innovation, as Ghana seeks to harness AI to transform its economy and improve lives.