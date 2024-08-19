3 hours ago

The Ministry of Labour and Employment Relations (MLER) through the Fair Wages Commission will today, August 19 meet the leadership of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association Ghana (CETAG) and other stakeholders amidst their strike.

Other stakeholders to attend the meeting include the President of CETAG, Ministry of Finance, Director Tertiary (Ministry of Education), Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF), Director General, GTEC, the Head of Public Financial Management Unit (CPMU).

The stakeholders would among other things, discuss concerns of CETAG members.

CETAG has been on strike since June 14, 2024, leaving trainees in the 46 Colleges of Education stranded as their academics continue to suffer.

They have cited the government’s failure to implement arbitral awards and other conditions of service for its members.

The strike has entered its second month, prompting calls for the closure of Colleges of Education.

However, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has said that no decision has been made to close the institutions.