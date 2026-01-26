2 hours ago

The Government has announced plans to reactivate the Media Development Fund, signaling renewed commitment to strengthening the media institutions and supporting responsible journalism amid evolving democratic and technological challenges.

The announcement was made by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, during an engagement with journalists and newspaper publishers, where he addressed long-standing concerns about media sustainability, press freedom, and the relationship between journalists and state institutions.

The event was at a two-day workshop for PRINPAG members and sponsored by the Bank of Ghana, BoG in Ada over the weekend.

According to the minister, the Media Development Fund, which was initially established to support journalists and media organisations, encountered operational and administrative difficulties that stalled its effectiveness.

However, he stressed that the original intent behind the fund remains valid and necessary, especially at a time when media houses are grappling with financial pressures, digital disruption, and heightened public expectations.

“There is no point abandoning the idea,” Kwakye Ofosu said, noting that government intends to learn from past challenges rather than discard the initiative entirely.

He explained that the reactivation process will involve extensive stakeholder engagement, improved governance structures, transparency, and clearly defined objectives to ensure the fund delivers tangible benefits to those it is meant to serve.

The minister emphasized that the restructured fund would be guided by accountability and inclusiveness, allowing journalists and media organisations to contribute meaningfully to its design and implementation.

This, he said, would prevent a repeat of earlier shortcomings that limited the fund’s impact.

Kwakye Ofosu linked the reactivation of the fund to the broader goal of sustaining the democratic gains since 1992, describing the country’s media landscape as one of the most vibrant not only in Africa but globally.

He said supporting the media is essential to maintaining public trust, democratic accountability, and informed civic participation.

Beyond funding, the minister addressed ongoing tensions between journalists and some state agencies, particularly within the security services.

He acknowledged reports of harassment and intimidation of journalists, describing such actions as “condemnable and deplorable.”

He revealed that President John Mahama has directed him to engage leadership of the security agencies to organize structured forums aimed at reorienting officers on the constitutional role of the media.

According to him, disciplinary action alone is insufficient to address the problem. Instead, sustained education and dialogue are required to change attitudes and foster mutual respect between journalists and state actors.