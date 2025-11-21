1 hour ago

President John Mahama has announced that government will soon introduce a national initiative to keep the country’s beaches clean, with young people to be recruited and placed on a monthly allowance to maintain coastal areas.

The President made the announcement at the National Conference of Chief Fishermen and Queen Fishmongers on World Fisheries Day 2025, held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, November 21.

He said the programme will actively involve the fishing community while creating jobs and improving sanitation along Ghana’s coastline.

“We’re going to employ people to clean the beaches and make sure that our beaches are clean. You can give us your children, we’ll employ them to help clean the beaches for us, and we’ll pay them a monthly allowance," he said.

President Mahama noted that the initiative is part of broader efforts to support the fishing industry and enhance the livelihoods of coastal communities.

He also announced plans to establish two new fish markets in the Oti and Central Regions, adding that a similar request from the Greater Accra Region “will receive favourable consideration.”

According to him, these interventions aim to modernise the fisheries value chain, stimulate economic activity in fishing communities, and strengthen the sector nationwide.