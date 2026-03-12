5 hours ago

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Yusif Sulemana, has announced that the government will soon publish details of all applications for public lands submitted between 2017 and 2024 as part of efforts to improve transparency and accountability in the management of state lands.

The move forms part of broader reforms being implemented by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in collaboration with the Lands Commission to strengthen oversight in the allocation and administration of public lands nationwide.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, Sulemana said authorities had undertaken a comprehensive review of thousands of applications over the past several months.

According to him, the exercise examined submissions from individuals, private companies, and organisations that applied to acquire or lease government lands within the period under review.

The Deputy Minister explained that the assessment uncovered several irregularities, including applications that did not meet the required criteria, while some previously approved allocations were found to be problematic and have since been revoked.

He disclosed that more than 8,000 applications were scrutinised during the review process. While some allocations were cancelled, others that satisfied the necessary requirements remain valid.

Sulemana further revealed that one of the key recommendations approved by Cabinet was the public disclosure of all reviewed applications.

As a result, the Lands Commission will soon publish a regional breakdown of completed and pending public land applications to promote greater transparency in the allocation and management of government lands.