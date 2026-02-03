16 hours ago

The government has announced plans to rename Ghana’s premier aviation hub, Kotoka International Airport (KIA), to Accra International Airport.

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga made the revelation during a leadership media briefing ahead of the resumption of the Ninth Parliament on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. He explained that the change would be effected through legislation to be introduced by the Minister for Transport.

“We are changing the name of our airport from Kotoka International Airport to Accra International Airport. A bill will be brought by the Minister for Transport for the name to be changed,” he stated.

The renaming proposal follows long-standing calls from segments of the public and civil society who argue that the current name, honouring General Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka—a key figure in the 1966 coup that ousted Ghana’s first government—does not reflect the nation’s democratic ideals.

Mr. Ayariga noted that the airport name change is part of a broader legislative agenda for the new parliamentary session.

Other bills expected to be laid by the Minister for Transport include the Maritime Offences Bill, the Road Traffic Bill aimed at legalising and regulating commercial motorcycle operations (okada), and the Ghana Shippers Council Regulation Bill.

“The Minister for Transport will bring the Maritime Offences Bill and the Road Traffic Bill to deal with the legalisation of okada riding and their operations.

He will also bring the Ghana Shippers Council Regulation Bill,” the Majority Leader added.

Parliament is expected to deliberate on the proposed renaming of the airport alongside the transport-related bills during the ongoing session, marking a significant policy and symbolic shift for Ghana’s transport infrastructure.