9 hours ago

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, has revealed that the government plans to exclude applicants who are already on the public payroll from recruitment into the country’s internal security agencies, while also introducing mandatory mental health and drug screening for new recruits.

Speaking in an interview on Citi FM on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, the minister said the ministry has begun cross-checking recruitment data with records from the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department to identify candidates who are already employed and receiving government salaries.

According to him, the intention is to prioritise unemployed applicants during the recruitment process.

“If you are already engaged and part of the government payroll, we want to give priority to those who do not have jobs,” Mr Muntaka explained, adding that the exercise aims to expand opportunities for young people who are currently unemployed.

However, he noted that exceptions could be made for professionals in specialised areas such as health workers, including doctors, nurses and pharmacists, who may be required to support operations within the security services.

Mr Mubarak cited an example of a police facility in Kumasi that faced operational difficulties due to the absence of medical personnel.

The minister disclosed that the ongoing recruitment exercise has attracted an overwhelming number of applicants across four agencies under the Interior Ministry: the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Prisons Service.

He said about 390,000 individuals initially applied, but the figure rose to over 500,000 after accounting for candidates who submitted applications to more than one agency, even though only about 5,000 positions are available in the current recruitment phase.

According to the minister, more than 100,000 applicants passed the aptitude test after scoring at least 65 percent, far exceeding the number of available vacancies.

Mr Mubarak explained that the government’s financial capacity limits the number of recruits that can be absorbed, noting that the annual wage bill for the four agencies — which collectively employ nearly 100,000 personnel — stands at about GH¢13 billion.

He further announced that the recruitment process will now include mental health evaluations and drug tests as part of the mandatory medical examination.

“We are adding mental health and drug tests to the medical screening,” he said, explaining that the additional checks are meant to ensure that recruits are physically and mentally fit for the demanding training programmes.

“If somebody is on drugs or has serious mental or cardiac conditions and you send them for training, they could lose their lives,” he noted.

Mr Mubarak added that the medical examination conducted by the military currently costs about GH¢1,600 per candidate.

The minister also disclosed that the data of applicants will be retained for future recruitment exercises. Candidates who have already passed the aptitude test may therefore proceed directly to the medical stage in future intakes without sitting the exam again.

He hinted that another round of recruitment could take place later in the year if economic conditions improve.

Mr Mubarak further revealed that 25,000 youth support workers have been engaged through the Youth Employment Agency to assist the security services. Out of the number, 15,000 have been deployed to the Ghana Police Service, while 5,000 each have been assigned to the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Prisons Service.

Meanwhile, former Chief of Defence Staff and National Security Adviser Joseph Nunoo-Mensah has expressed concern about the large number of young people seeking employment in the security services, describing it as a reflection of broader job shortages in the country.

“Is that the only work available in Ghana? Can we not create jobs for young people outside the police, immigration or military?” he questioned.

Gen Nunoo-Mensah, who said he will turn 90 years old in December, urged political leaders to invest more in sectors such as agriculture and other productive industries to create sustainable employment opportunities for the country’s growing youth population.

“Leadership is by example,” he said. “You don’t direct them. You march with them.”